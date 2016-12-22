 This is what Ranveer Singh has to say about Ranbir’s Jagga Jasoos | bollywood | Hindustan Times
This is what Ranveer Singh has to say about Ranbir’s Jagga Jasoos

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2016 13:14 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Ranveer Singh during the promotion of Befikre in New Delhi. (IANS)

Their chemistry was charming when they shared a couch on Karan Johar’s talk show and now the camaraderie seems to be spiling onto real life as well. Ranveer Singh is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘World of Jagga’, and is even falling short of superlatives to describe it.

The 31-year-old recently re-posted the ‘extraordinary’ clip, an introductory content piece that the makers of the film recently released, on his Twitter handle.

“Extraordinary! Never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga,” Ranveer tweeted.

Produced by Disney, Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on April 7, 2017.

<