Zaira Wasim: Bollywood celebs come out in support of Dangal girl

After Aamir Khan backed his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who has been trolled for meeting J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar came out in her support.

Wasim, who shot to fame for her stellar performance in the blockbuster, was unwittingly caught up in controversy over her meeting with Mufti in the backdrop of the unrest in the Valley.

Read more

The 16-year-old child star first posted an apology for “offending” and “unintentionally hurting” people after her meeting with Mehbooba kicked up a row and trolled online but later deleted the post. She then posted again, asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted the post too.

The stars reacted to the controversy on Twitter, calling it an act of “shame” that a kid has to apologise for her success.

Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 16, 2017

#ZairaWasim, I LOVED you & everything to do with Dangal. You worked hard, it showed & I look up to you. Keep shining, keep dreaming! 🤗💕❤️ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 17, 2017

Dear @zairawasim! Ur apology letter is sad but full of courage. It exposes d cowardice of people who made u write it.But u r my #RoleModel. pic.twitter.com/fCF2zlzvzC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 16, 2017

May God give Sanity to this World. And a Bigger Perspective of Humanity beyond Religion and Patriotism. #ZairaWasim — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) January 16, 2017