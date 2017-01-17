 Zaira Wasim: Bollywood celebs come out in support of Dangal girl | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Zaira Wasim: Bollywood celebs come out in support of Dangal girl

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2017 18:06 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Zaira Wasim (Left) played young Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

After Aamir Khan backed his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who has been trolled for meeting J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar came out in her support.

Wasim, who shot to fame for her stellar performance in the blockbuster, was unwittingly caught up in controversy over her meeting with Mufti in the backdrop of the unrest in the Valley.

The 16-year-old child star first posted an apology for “offending” and “unintentionally hurting” people after her meeting with Mehbooba kicked up a row and trolled online but later deleted the post. She then posted again, asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted the post too.

The stars reacted to the controversy on Twitter, calling it an act of “shame” that a kid has to apologise for her success.

