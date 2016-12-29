Of women, books and fitness: In 2017, reading may help you stay in shape

Is staying fit and in fabulous shape your new year resolution for 2017? If yes, then reading a health and fitness book can help you achieve your goal because some very exciting books are hitting the market bookshelves this year-end.

Here, we round up our pick of the wellness titles coming soon from renowned industry experts and celebrities.

Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life

Food, health and happiness. New point friendly cookbook coming Jan. 3. You can pre-order now. Bon appetite! A photo posted by Oprah (@oprah) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Author: Oprah Winfrey

Release date: January 3, 2017

Known for her struggle with her weight and food, Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming book “Food, Health, and Happiness” will share her own personal recipes which have allowed her to enjoy eating and nourish her body without guilt.

Winfrey has created the dishes herself with her favorite chefs to be healthy, easy-to-prepare, as well as delicious, so that eating well can be a source of pleasure to share with friends and family.

The Bikini Body: 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide: 200 Recipes and Weekly Menus to Kick Start Your Journey

Author: Kayla Itsines

Release date: December 27, 2016

Instagram star Kayla Itsines is famous for her energetic and effective Bikini Body Guide 28-minute workouts, which have helped women all around the world become fitter and happier.

The personal trainer and founder of the best-selling Sweat with Kayla app is now releasing “The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide” to share her expertly designed meal plans, nutritious recipes, fun workouts and motivating advice to help you live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Diet Right for Your Personality Type: The Revolutionary 4-Week Weight-Loss Plan That Works for You

Here's a recap of @lifeisbutadish and mine's greatest hits of the year! Big love to you and yours at the kitchen table 🍴❤ Link in bio. A photo posted by jenwiderstrom (@jenwiderstrom) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

Author: Jen Widerstrom

Release date: February 7, 2017

Health and fitness expert Jen Widerstrom is know for her work on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” as well as being an inspiring member of Instagram’s ever growing fitness community.

She is now using her fitness knowledge to show that when it comes to diet one size does not fit all, and that determining your personality type will help you find the diet that is right for you.

In her first book Widerstrom will guide readers through their own personalized four-week diet and fitness plan with motivational advice, meal plans, recipes, exercise plans, and more, so readers can lose weight for the long-term, not just the short term, and enjoy lasting health and happiness.

