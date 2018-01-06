There’s good news for Beatles fans. A new book will feature rare photos of the band

A book featuring rare photographs of The Beatles clicked by Emmy award-winning producer-director Paul Saltzman will hit stores next month. The photographs were taken during the iconic group’s India visit 50 years ago. Titled The Beatles in India, the book celebrates 50 years of the band’s famous trip to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram in Rishikesh. During their visit, The Beatles studied transcendental meditation, and wrote some of their most memorable music.

No other person, except Saltzman, was allowed to photograph the group which comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. The book, published by Simon & Schuster India, also contains a detailed narrative by Saltzman about the story of how Dear Prudence came to be and Harrison’s description of the first time he picked up a sitar.

Harrison’s former wife Pattie Boyd has written the foreword for the book. After parting ways with the legendary guitarist, Boyd married musician Eric Clapton.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more