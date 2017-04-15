Delhi Metro to ink pact with Madhya Pradesh govt for sourcing solar power from Rewa

Madhya Pradesh government will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on April 17 to supply 24% of electricity generated from the Rewa ultra mega solar project to be set up in the state.

“DMRC will sign the agreement with the parties concerned at a function on April 17. Under the PPA, DMRC will get 24% solar power of Rewa UMSP. The rest of the power will be supplied to the state,” Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (NRED) Principal Secretary Manu Shrivastava told PTI.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) project is a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India and MP Urja Vikas Nigam, where in both parties have 50% stake.

The 750 MW project will have three units each of 250 mw which are being commissioned by as many companies- Mahendra Renewables Private Limited, Mumbai, Acme Solar Holdings Private Limited, Gurgaon, Solanergi Power Private Limited, Port Louis, Mauritius, he said, adding they will be operational in 18 months.

Shrivastava said if the private companies fail to complete the project in 18 months, they will be deemed to pay a fine on per day basis which will come to Rs one lakh per unit.