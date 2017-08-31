GDP growth rate down to 5.7% in April-June, demonetisation pain lingers

The pace of India’s growth slowed in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Thursday, signalling that the economy was still to recover from last year’s cash squeeze.

The economy expanded at 5.7% in the quarter, compared to 6.1% in the three months to March.

The drop in growth was even sharper compared to the like quarter a year ago when the country’s GDP grew at 7.9%.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly scrapped high-value old banknotes, sucking out about 86% of cash in circulation.

Capital spending remains weak as also does lending by debt-laden banks. Services and manufacturing activity also contracted at their fastest pace in years in July.

However, high frequency indicators such as sales of two-wheel vehicles, oil consumption and rail freight showed the impact of demonetisation might be gradually fading.

The April-June GDP data does not take into account the July 1 launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which triggered chaos on the ground as ambiguous rules left firms confused over how to price their products.