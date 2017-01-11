Five new features ahead of Paytm Payments Bank

As Paytm turns its focus on payments bank, it launches five new features to make transactions easier for consumers and merchants.

1) Self-declared merchants can now accept up to Rs 50,000 directly in their bank accounts: The amount is settled at midnight every day and the settlement charges remain 0%. The bank settlement charges will stay at 0% when amount would be settled to merchants’ Paytm Payments Bank account. In other banks, Paytm might start levying some charges in the months to come.

2) Adding money faster through a single-screen: This will allow quicker load times and a faster user experience.

3) Fingerprints can be set as Paytm password: Like many other apps, Paytm has introduced fingerprint passwords. It’s quick, easy and the company claims its 100% secure.

4) Pay by scanning the recipient’s Paytm QR Codes from their phone’s image gallery: You can scan the recipients QR codes that they may have received via e-mail or WhatsApp. To be able to do this, users have to tap on the upper-right corner of the screen and tap on ‘Scan Paytm QR from Gallery’.

5) Queries can be addressed on the Paytm Community Forums: Paytm users can now access the ‘Paytm Community Forums’ option in their Paytm app and get their queries addressed by the 10 million active users on the platform. This huge base of active Paytm users is an active community that encourages conversations around Paytm’s diverse use-cases.