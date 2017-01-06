GDP to fall to 3-yr low of 7.1%, data predicts slowing economy

The government on Friday predicted that the Indian economy will grow at 7.1% in 2016-17 lower than the 7.6% growth clocked in the previous fiscal.

What is worrying is that at 7.1%, India’s growth is lowest in three years, and also the forecast does not fully account for disruption caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to abolish high-value currency bills.

Though the economic affairs secretary refuted any such apprehensions and said : “Data on demonetisation are purely based on impressions and are anecdotal. In fact, most states show a growth in VAT collections in Nov 2016.”

Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimate is a vital input for finance minister Arun Jaitley’s budget on Feb. 1. But the Central Statistical Organisation said the projection was mostly based on data available until the end of October.

Until last year, the government’s statisticians would wait for GDP data for the quarter through December before putting out full-year estimates. But the announcement of the GDP estimates had to be made early keeping in mind the advanced budget in 2017.

“The data shows taht agriculture and services are doing well. The only concern is Gross Fixed Capital Formation. The government will address this with measures and interventions,” said Shaktikanta Das, the economic affairs secretary.

The statistics office will release the data on Feb. 28, along with revised full-year growth estimates.