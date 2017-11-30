India’s economy grows 6.3% in July-Sept quarter, up from 5.7% in Q1

The Indian economy accelerated to grow at 6.3% in the September quarter after slowing down to a three year low at 5.7% in the June quarter.

Demonetisation of two high-value currencies in November last year and the introduction of Goods and Services Tax in July this year disrupted supply chains causing a slowdown in economic activity.

The official figures were slightly below expectations. A Bloomberg survey of economists predicted GDP growth at 6.4 percent from a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the previous June-ended quarter.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pared its growth forecast for the Indian economy by half a percentage point to 6.7% for 2017-18.

Both the Asian Development Bank as well as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have also cut their growth projections for India to 7% and 6.7%, respectively, for fiscal 2017-18.