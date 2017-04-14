 Irdai unveils portal for insurers to sell policies online | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Irdai unveils portal for insurers to sell policies online

business Updated: Apr 14, 2017 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India
IRDAI

(HT photo)

Insurance regulator Irdai has launched a web portal for insurers that will allow them to register and sell policies online.

The portal -- isnp.irda.gov.in -- is also open to intermediaries in insurance business, Irdai said in a circular.

Last month Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued guidelines on e-commerce for insurance sector.

Announcing the launch of registration portal for Insurance Self Networking Platform (ISNP), Irdai said insurance companies, brokers and corporate agents can sell and service insurance policies through this platform.

Insurers and intermediaries can create a login credential for registration and submit ISNP application form on the portal.

In its guidelines issued in March, Irdai had said that companies may offer discounts to customers if their policies are sold through e-commerce websites.

This will help companies increase insurance penetration in the country, it said.

The ISNP portal will offer host of services including change of policy details like name and address, collection of renewal premiums, surrender or withdrawals, fund switching, policy revival or cancellation or transfer, duplicate policy, death/maturity claim and other policy specific services, it added.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you