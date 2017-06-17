Only for the teeny boppers: Despicable Me 3 review by Rashid Irani

DESPICABLE ME 3 Direction: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin and Eric Guillon

Voices: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig

Rating: 1.5 / 5

Despicable Me 3 features the same principal characters as the first and second installments, and raises the stakes by adding a couple of new wannabe villains to the mix. Sadly, the outcome is a humourless misadventure.

The evil genius-turned-superspy (Steve Carell) discovers that he has a twin brother (also voiced by Carell) who is determined to continue their father’s criminal legacy.

Enter a megalomaniacal thief (Trey Parker) who is still obsessed with the sinister persona he portrayed as a TV child star in the 1980s.

Extolling the virtues of old-fashioned family values — the anti-hero’s wife (Kristen Wiig) and their three adopted children contribute to the hubbub — the story sputters to a predictable conclusion.

On a more positive note, the goofy, goggle-wearing, gibberish-spouting minions (the entire horde is dubbed by co-director Pierre Coffin) prove to be scene-stealers once again.

Old-timer Julie Andrews fetches up in a cameo. The voice cast is uniformly expressive.

But the directing trio seems content to serve up a mishmash of candy-coloured backdrops, sentimental life lessons and interminable slapstick. The action scenes, which are not even remotely exciting, are stretched to the point of tedium.

At most, Despicable Me 3 may pass muster with the targeted teeny-bopper demographic.