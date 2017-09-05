Gautam Gambhir to help slain Kashmiri cop’s daughter Zohra live life’s dreams

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that he will support for life the educational expenses of Zohra, the five-year-old daughter of a policeman killed by militants in August.

“Zohra,I can’t put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I’ll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia,” the cricketer tweeted.

In his next tweet, Gautam Gambhir said, “Zohra,plz don’t let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid.”

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Zohra has been prompt in acknowledging Gambhir’s heart-warming gesture.

“Thank you, Gautam Sir, me and my family are very happy with your gesture, I want to become a doctor,” wrote Zohra.

On August 28,Abdul Rashid, an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police, was gunned down by militants in the south Kashmir town of Anantnag.

At the wreath-laying ceremony held for Abdul Rashid at the district police lines in Srinagar that evening, his daughter broke down uncontrollably.

Press photographers captured that heart-wrenching moment – Zohra, dressed in her school uniform, crying inconsolably. By Tuesday morning, her photos went viral on social media.

Gautam Gambhir remains an active cricketer. Pushing 36, the left-handed Delhi batsman last played -- a Test match against England at Rajkot -- for India in November 2016. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation is actively involved in charity work. The cricketer recently launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi.

Gambhir is spontaneous in reacting to social issues. The recent deaths of children in Gorakhpur had hurt the cricketer tremendously.

(With agency inputs)