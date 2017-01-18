India vs England: Virat Kohli aims to seal series in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium

Virat Kohli has redefined the term ‘Purple patch’. In the first ODI against England in Pune, Kohli started off his tenure as full-time captain in all three formats of Indian cricket team by stroking a big hundred in a chase. His 122, his 15th successful hundred in a chase and a record, allowed India to chase down a total of 350 for the third time in ODIs.

King @imVkohli in action at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rWcJYwmHCO — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

For England, their Indian nightmare continues. The visitors task will not get any easier in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, the Indian team’s fortress, as they bid to stay alive. Ahead of the second match which begins on Thursday, here are some of the numbers which will worry England.

11 - The number of wins by India in 15 ODI matches in Cuttack. It is the third-most number of wins for them in any Indian venue. They have won 13 out of 19 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which is the most, followed by the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with 12 wins in 19 games.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session (AP)

13 - Number of years the last time India tasted defeat at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. In 2003, they lost to New Zealand by four wickets. Since then, in five games at this venue, they have all of them. One match in 2013 against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

363/5 - India’s highest total at Cuttack, which was achieved in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan (113) and Ajinkya Rahane (111) both scored centuries and shared a 231-run opening stand, the third-best opening stand for India in ODIs as the hosts won the game by 169 runs.

Indian team coach Anil Kumble, right, and captain Virat Kohli share a light moment during a training session (AP)

2 - Only two 300-plus totals have ever been scored in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. Before the 363/5 against Sri Lanka, the previous highest for India was 301/3 against Zimbabwe in 1998.

275* - Cuttack witnessed a record stand in the match between India and Zimbabwe in 1998. Mohammad Azharuddin notched up 153* and Ajay Jadeja slammed 116* to share a stand of 275 runs, still a record for the fourth wicket in ODIs and third-best overall stand in ODIs for India.

142 - Number of runs needed by Virat Kohli to go past 1,000 runs in ODIs versus England. Currently, he has 858 runs at an average of 42.90. He will become only the seventh Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to achieve this milestone.

32 - Number of years since England last won an ODI bilateral series against India in India. In the 1984/85 series, England won the five-match ODI series 4-1. Since then, they have been routed. Although they drew the six-match series in 1992/93 and 2001/02 3-3, they have lost 19 of the last 23 ODIs against India since 2005.

2 - Number of wickets needed by Ravindra Jadeja to reach 150 wickets in ODIs. He will become the first Indian left-arm spinner to reach the mark in ODIs.

22 - Number of times India have posted 350-plus scores in ODI cricket, which is the joint-most with South Africa. If they score one more 350 total, then they will have the most 350-plus scores in ODI cricket. India are the only team to chase down 350-plus totals three times, following their win in Pune.