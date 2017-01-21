 Jonny Bairstow replaces injured Alex Hales in England T20 squad | cricket | Hindustan Times
Jonny Bairstow replaces injured Alex Hales in England T20 squad

Jonny Bairstow will replace the injured Alex Hales who had broken his right hand while attempting a catch during the second ODI in Cuttack

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2017 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jonny Bairstow was due to fly home after the third ODI in Kolkata on Sunday but will now stay back for the T20 series due to Alex Hales’ injury. (AFP)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace the injured Alex Hales in England’s squad for three-match Twenty20 series against India, the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

Opener Hales was ruled out of Sunday’s third and final one-day international and the T20 series, starting on Thursday, against the hosts after breaking his right hand during the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday.

Hales, who was injured as he attempted a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground, would see a surgeon upon returning home, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

India, who won the five-Test series 4-0, secured a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-dayer, with the final game of the series set for in Kolkata.

