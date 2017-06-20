Tanker with 5000 litres of petrol hits divider, overturns in south Delhi

A tanker carrying over 5000 litre of petrol overturned after it hit a divider in south Delhi’s Moolchand area on Tuesday at 5am.

Around 2-5 litre of petrol spilled on the road making the stretch slippery, no casualty was however reported. The police received a call from the tanker’s driver following which the fire department was also informed and the area was cordoned off. Earlier reports suggesting that a larger quality of petrol had spilled were denied by officials.

“The driver said that the road was slippery because of the heavy rains and the tyre skid and hit the divider. Around 2-4 liters after petrol spill but the driver then tightened the cork and stopped the flow. We had to cordon off the area as we had to remove the tanker from the way and also had to get the stretch cleaned to further avoid any accidents,” a senior police officer said.

Since it happened at 5am, there were not many vehicles on the road and did not lead to congestion. “We called the cranes and got the tanker removed by 6am after which the traffic resumed. We had to cordon off that particular stretch for a while but the vehicles kept moving from the flyover. No serious congestion was reported,” a senior police officer said.

The tanker’s driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was discharged after minor first aid.