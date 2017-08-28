Delhi ‘Godman’ arrested in 2010 sex racket lands in police net for cheating people

A ‘godman’, earlier arrested from south Delhi in 2010 for allegedly running a high profile sex racket, has landed in police net again. This time, however, he is accused of cheating people by collecting money in the name of fighting his court cases.

Shiv Murat Dwivedi, alias Ichchadhari Baba, had duped people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in government organisations such as Indian Railways, Indian armed forces, paramilitary services, Food Corporation of India and Public Works Department, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

In the case in which he has been arrested by southeast district police, the 46-year-old ‘godman’ had allegedly promised to get a south Delhi woman and her two siblings jobs with the IRCTC. He had taken Rs 30 lakh from her.

To convince the woman that it was a real job offer, the man had also gone on to call her to New Delhi railway station to show her the future “workplace” and even given her an appointment letter that later turned out to be fake. But the woman soon got to know that it was all fake after which she filed a FIR at Amar Colony police station.

It was only after police arrested Dwivedi, did it emerge that the fraud was the handiwork of the same Ichchdhari Baba who was involved in the sensational sex racket case. To this victim, the ‘godman’ had been posing as Shiva, a resident of East of Kailash.

“The man revealed that after coming out of jail on bail in the sex racket case, he decided to cheat people to earn his livelihood as well as fight the stringent MCOCA case registered against him in the previous crime,” said the DCP.

Dwivedi had been in news earlier after his arrest from the PVR Multiplex in Saket on February 26, 2010. Six alleged sex workers, aged between 19 and 30, were among those arrested with him.

Back then, police had said that Dwivedi had been involved in the racket for 10 years, allegedly with the help of political patrons. Over 200 women, including students, airhostesses and housewives, allegedly worked for him.

The phoney spiritual guru would allegedly send sex workers to five star hotels. He owned expensive cars and properties across the city. A dozen bank accounts and two cars belonging to him have already been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing case.

A resident of Chitrakoot in UP, Dwivedi had come to Delhi in 1988. After working as a security guard at a hotel, he had landed a job in a massage parlour where he built his contacts to begin the alleged sex racket.