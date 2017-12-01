Delhi hospital declares twins dead, family finds one alive on way to last rites

In a case of alleged medical negligence, one of infant twins — born pre-mature and declared dead by Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh — was found to be alive by parents who were on their way to perform the last rites.

The family has alleged that the hospital declared their alive newborn baby boy dead but they saw him move when they were going for the burial. Max Healthcare authorities called the incident unfortunate and said that the concerned doctor had been asked to proceed on leave pending inquiry.

Praveen, the maternal grandfather of the infants, said his daughter Varsha was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. “Two days later, following a C-Section delivery around 7-30pm, she first delivered a baby boy and then a girl 12 minutes later,” he said.

Doctors later told the family that the girl had died and the boy was alive but critical and needed ventilator support, added Praveen.

Later, the doctors told the family that the boy too had passed away and they handed over the bodies packed in plastic bags to the family.

“When we were on our way for carrying out the last rites, we noticed movement in one of the packets. This was near Madhuban Chowk and we opened the packet we found the boy was breathing. He was taken to another hospital in Pitampura where he was admitted and is currently under treatment,” said Praveen Kumar.

The family approached the police after burying the girl child.

Responding to reports about the incident Max Healthcare authorities said, “We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed enquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support.”

DCP north-west Aslam Khan said they have received a complaint from the parents of the child. “As per procedure we will carry an inquiry and submit our findings to the Delhi Medical Council and Medical Council of India seeking further directions from them,” said Khan.