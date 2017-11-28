Delhi pollution: Air quality recorded at ‘very poor’ level

Delhi woke up to another chilly and polluted morning on Tuesday with air quality recorded at a very poor level, met officials said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at nine degree Celsius.

However, the quality of the air was marginally better than Monday’s pollution levels with the average AQI reading 343 compared to 362 on Monday. Both readings are within the very poor range.

Officials said that areas close to the Delhi Technical University had the worst air quality on Tuesday, with the monitoring station recording an AQI of 422. On Monday, DTU, Anand Vihar, and RK Puram, had all recorded severe pollution levels.

The Delhi government on Monday had issued a health advisory urging schools to avoid outdoor activities during morning following predictions that air pollution might rise over the next three days. The government has also advised citizens to avoid going out for morning walks and polluted zones during peak hours.

Although minimum temperature is expected to be 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the MeT Department has forecast the chance of shallow fog in the morning hours.