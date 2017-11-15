Delhi pollution impact: BS VI fuels in city from April, two years ahead of deadline

The central government will advance by two years the rollout of next-generation BS VI fuels for Delhi, aiming to curb zooming pollution levels in the capital city. (Pollution LIVE updates)

The petroleum ministry said the Bharat Stage (BS) VI fuels will come into effect from April 1 next in view of the “serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas”.

“This measure is expected to help mitigate the problem of air pollution in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi and surrounding areas,” the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

The government has also asked oil manufacturing companies to study feasibility of providing the cleaner fuels to the entire National Capital Region (NCR), which includes parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, by April, 2019.

The major change will be in the limit for sulphur in fuels. It was 100 ppm under BS III, halved to 50 ppm under BS IV and under BS VI it will be 10 PPM. BS IV vehicles can run on BS VI fuels.

The rollout for BS VI emission norms is April 2020. BS emission standards regulate the output of air toxic particles from motor vehicles, identified as the biggest polluters in the city of 16 million people.

Every winter over the past few years, Delhi has struggled with a notoriously foul air, triggered mainly by vehicular pollution and aggravated by crop residue burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana.

Last week, the government closed down schools as the city was engulfed in a thick layer of foul air, which chief minister Arind Kejriwal described as a “gas chamber”.

Last year, India decided to leapfrog from the current BS IV norms to BS VI starting April 2020, to comply with the Paris agreement that aims to reduce global carbon emission.

The decision is expected to increase prices of all vehicles – small cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), trucks and buses.

The move also raises concerns about the ability of auto companies and parts makers to be ready in time with the BS VI technologies for the national capital.

The automobile industry contributes 7.5% to the country’s gross domestic product. The total number of vehicles in India are expected to double to 250 million by 2025.

Fuel norms in India are implemented in a staggered manner, with metro cities enforcing them before the rest of the country.

The BS IV standards were introduced in some parts of the country in 2010 and rolled out nationwide on April 1, 2017.

An IIT Kanpur study found that vehicles contributed 9% of PM10 -- particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter -- load in Delhi, and 20 % of the PM 2.5. These small particles are known to act as respiratory irritants and long-term exposure can lead to lung cancer.