Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict: Security stepped up in Delhi areas bordering Haryana

While Punjab and Haryana stare at a total shutdown ahead of a verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, Delhi Police has issued an alert and put in place arrangements to prevent any backlash in the Capital.

A senior police officer said security in all bordering areas in Delhi has been stepped up and vehicles bound for Punjab and Haryana, where the sect is based, are being checked.

“We have issued a general alert in all the police stations and sufficient arrangements have been made to prevent and tackle any untoward incidents,” said a senior police officer from of outer Delhi.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape verdict LIVE: Curfew imposed in 1 km radius around Punjab CM residence in Patiala

A special CBI court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict after 2.30 pm today. Though the number of sect followers in Delhi is not known, police said there has been no disturbance reported in the Capital.

In parts of Punjab and Haryana, mobile internet services have been suspended for three days. While paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Panchkula where a court will give a verdict, the army has been kept on standby after thousands of followers gathered in support of the self-styled godman there.

The sect has a following mostly in the border region of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. It has its headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.