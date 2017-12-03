He spoke in English, abused me in English, I fear for my life now: Woman who was molested in CP

Ever since she was allegedly groped on the terrace of her workplace in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, the 32-year-old victim has refused to enter or exit the building without being escorted by a male friend.

“If he could follow me all the way to the terrace, bolt the door and sexually abuse me, he could have done anything. He could have harmed me more had I not screamed out to my colleagues for help,” the woman told HT.

But she said her fear stems from the fact that the suspect came across as “educated” and “planned”.

“He spoke in fluent English. He used English words to verbally abuse me. Initially I thought he was an employee in the same building where I work,” she said.

The woman said she fears for her life more because she had seen the attacker’s face clearly. “I fear that I would be physically harmed by the suspect in order to dissuade me from seeking legal aid, she said. “I have been unable to get over the shock. I have not had the time to process my thoughts and come to terms with what has happened,” she said.

“I have requested a colleague friend to be by my side the entire time when I come to work and leave. Only when the police are able to identify him and put him behind bars, will I feel any safer,” she said. The woman said she had never seen the man before, but was certain that he knew the neighbourhood well.

“The way he jumped over to the neighbouring terrace and escaped swiftly, it was clear he knew the place,” the victim said.