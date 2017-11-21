Jewellery shop employee steals 2kgs of gold in Karol Bagh

An employee of a jewellery shop in Karol Bagh allegedly made away with over 2kg of gold items last week, said the police.

The suspect, Vibhash Mandal, who belongs to West Bengal, switched off his mobile phone and been untraceable ever since he left Delhi, said the police.

The alleged theft comes after similar case earlier this month in the same neighbourhood. A goldsmith, who had been employed at a jewellery shop for five years, allegedly spiked the drinks of his colleagues and ran away with 3.5kg of gold, worth nearly ₹1 crore. However, the police traced him to Kolkata’s Diamond Harbour area and recovered nearly 80% of the stolen gold.

In the latest case, Mandal worked for SK Alauddin, a jeweller in Karol Bagh. Mandal was already in possession of over 1kg gold that he was working on. “On the pretext of helping the shop owner get a good deal for his jewellery in Punjab, Mandal took a further 800 grams of gold jewellery,” said a police officer quoting the complainant.

Mandal allegedly promised to return with the money within two days, but never turned up. When Alauddin called him on his number, he found it switched off. It was then that he realised he had possibly been duped. When he approached the police and got a case of criminal breach of trust registered, he found out that Mandal had allegedly taken more gold from another jeweller before leaving.