Jignesh Mevani Delhi rally Highlights: We don’t believe in love jihad, we believe in ‘pyar, ishq, mohabaat’, says Dalit leader

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani addressed a rally at Parliament Street on Tuesday amid heavy police presence in and around the venue.

Although the authorities had maintained till the last minute that Mevani and his supporters did not have permission to hold the event, it seems the rally organisers and Delhi Police reached a compromise later.

The Yuva Hunkar Rally raised the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army’s founder Chandrashekhar Azad.

Former and current JNU student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid also addressed the rally.

Assam farmers’ leader Akhil Gogoi and senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also spoke at the gathering where students from JNU, Delhi University, Lucknow University and Allahabad University were present.

Here are the updates:

5:00 pm: There is a threat to our constitution. We only want to save our constitution: Jignesh Mevani at Yuva Hunkar rally.

The way corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet and ghar wapasi, love jihad and cows are being given space, we stand against that: Jignesh Mewani .

4:56 pm: You attack me as much as you want, I will stick to the Constitution, says Jignesh Mevani

4:45 pm: We broke their pride to 99 seats and that’s why we are being targeted. Hence, instead of targeting those who caused the violence in Bhima-Koregaon, they registered offence against us: Mevani

We don’t believe in Love Jihad, we believe in love.. we’ll also celebrate Valentine’s Day: Jignesh Mevani

4:43 pm: Jignesh Mevani addresses the rally.

4:34 pm: BJP’s gift for Assam will be 2 crore Hindu Bangladeshi through the newly proposed Citizenship Bill. These people will become the vote bank for BJP as well as make the RSS-BJP’s idea of the Hindu rashtra stronger: Akhil Gogoi

4:31 pm: Farmers’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi addresses the rally.

4:10 pm: Our fight is not against a particular organisation, it is against inequalities in the society: Kanhaiya Kumar.

4:07 pm: Kanhaiya Kumar at YuvaHunkarRally, “We are standing here for the constitution not for any particular religion or community. They try and portray we are against Hindus, no we aren’t. Only Nathuram will win if it becomes a fight between Allah and Ram.”

4:03 pm: JNU students’ leader Kanhaiya Kumar addresses the rally.

#YuvaRally is on. Jignesh Mevani and Akhil Gogoi haven't spoken yet. If you're around, come to 10, Parliament Street. You can catch the Facebook Live: https://t.co/G2N66GDuV7 pic.twitter.com/OGaliZWKvb — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2018

2.25pm: Prashant Bhushan at Yuva Hunkar Rally: “We chose secularism coz diversity is our strength. But Dalits, Muslims are under attack now. During Emergency our democracy was threatened but now our culture is under attack.”

1.55pm: Student leader Shehla Rashid at the event: “We’re establishing a direct contact with the youth of the country through this. While youth leaders are being put in jail, the UP govt is wrapping up cases against its CM.”

1.10pm: Jignesh Mevani arrives at Parliament Street along with farmers’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi, JNU students Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid and Vinay Ratan Singh of Bhim Army.

1pm: According to officials, 1,500 security personnel in riot gear, with tear gas launchers and water cannons have been deployed on Parliament Street.

12.46pm: “When did Delhi become so undemocratic? This is a murder of democracy,” Mevani added.

12.45pm: Jignesh Mevani on being denied permission for Yuva Hunkar rally in Delhi: “Unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully. The Govt is targeting us, an elected representative is not being allowed to speak.”

12.35pm: Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, a senior officer said.

11.45am: Joint commissioner of police Ajay Chaudhary said, “We have asked organisers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan.”

10.15am: The Delhi Police deploys personnel at Parliament Street to ensure ‘safety and security’ of people and property, said chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak.

10.05am: Posters seen at Parliament Street area ahead of Jignesh Mevani’s Yuva Hunkar Rally.

Delhi: Posters seen in Parliament Street area ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally'. pic.twitter.com/pp8kamTKmy — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

10am: One of the organisers and former JNU Students’ Union president Mohit Kumar Pandey said, “There has been a lot of attempts to stop this event and even some media houses are spreading wrong information that the permission for the rally has been denied.”

(With inputs from agencies)