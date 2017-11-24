Man stabbed to death by ‘teenage boys in school uniform’ on Delhi bus

A group of five to six teenagers in school uniforms stabbed a man to death inside a moving bus on Mathura Road in south Delhi on Thursday afternoon after he tried to frisk them on suspicion they had stolen his mobile phone, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Romil Baaniya said the murdered passenger, believed to be in his mid-20s, remains unidentified as a search of his pockets did not yield any document.

The conductor of the bus, which had about 40 passengers, said the boys, as well as the victim, boarded the bus from a bus stop in Ashram and soon the man began checking their pockets. The man alleged that they had stolen his mobile phone, according to the conductor.

“That led to a scuffle in which one boy stabbed the man in his neck with a knife while the other boys restrained him,” he said.

He added that the boys were wearing white shirts and navy blue trousers suggesting they were students of a government school.

As the victim collapsed inside the bus, the boys managed to jump out of the vehicle unchallenged after the murder.

“The bus was moving slowly because of the traffic, so they managed to jump out and escape,” the driver of the bus, Jai Bhagwan, said.

DCP Baaniya said the boys were aged between 13 and 16. He said the investigators are also probing the possibility that they could be the members of a gang that recruits boys in uniform to pickpocket passengers.

Police said the description of the boys’ uniform has provided crucial leads for the probe but there was no breakthrough in the case until Friday afternoon.