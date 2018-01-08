Now use Metro card to travel in DTC buses; here are the 5 things you need to know

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the country’s only common mobility card system on Monday, allowing commuters in Delhi to use the same prepaid card to travel on Metro as well as DTC and cluster buses. The initiative has been introduced in 250 buses out of Delhi’s total fleet of 5,421 and the government plans to extend the facility to all public buses in Delhi by March this year.

Common mobility cards are widely used in cities such as London, Hong Kong and Singapore as it provides an integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport. In Delhi, the government is hoping that buses will become popular among Metro users with smart cards once they realise they can switch smoothly between the two mobility systems. There are 13 lakh active Metro smart card users in Delhi. And, the ridership of DTC buses has come down to 30 lakh from over 45 lakh in just a span of three years.

Here are five things you should know about the common mobility card:

1. Metro smart card holders will be able to travel cashless on 200 DTC buses and 50 cluster buses for now. Just give your smart card to the conductor when you board a bus. He will swipe it on the device for you. You’ll be given a paper ticket, which will have the serial number of your Metro card and the remaining balance in it.

2. As of now, the buses that start from Rohini I, Rajghat and Banda Bahadur Marg depots will have this feature. This means buses plying on routes from Mori Gate to Mayur Vihar Phase III, Jahangirpuri to Anand Vihar and Mukherjee Nagar to Inderpuri will offer this service.

3. Delhi is the first city in India to introduce an e-purse travel system that can perform transactions as low as Rs 5. Don’t expect a discount in fare though if you are using the smart card on the bus. Such an incentive is offered only in the Metro network so far. The bus fares will remain unchanged.

4. Did you even notice the ETMs in DTC and cluster buses before? Well, they were already installed there. The transport department only added the Secure Access Modules (SAMs) chips that to these machines to equip them to read the Metro cards. The chips that cost Rs 2,000 per bus were imported from South Korea.

5. If the system becomes popular, the government may consider extending it to Metro feeder buses as well. Hong Kong’s Octopus card, London’s Oyster card and Japan’s Suica card is not only used on buses and the Metro but are also accepted for making payments in retail shops.