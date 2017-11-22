V-Cs of varsities under Delhi govt can spend up to Rs 5 crore for any work: Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday has said the vice-chancellors of five universities under the Delhi government will now have financial independence to spend up to Rs 5 crore for any work.

Earlier, they had to get the amount sanctioned by the government.

Sisodia said the step was being taken as a reform measure to improve the functioning of universities fully funded by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The five state universities in Delhi are Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University Delhi, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi Technological University, and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

“The vice-chancellors of these universities can now take up new works up to Rs 5 crore. Further, for repair and maintenance, they will have full financial powers, if it is carried out through the public works department. If some other agency performs repair and maintenance, it is allowed up to Rs 1 crore per annum,” Sisodia said in a letter.

He said that so far, the universities had not been given this financial autonomy and were dependent on the government for sanction of works they might need to undertake on an urgent basis.

“The belief in centralization, autonomy, and speedy disposal made this possible. This delegation of powers for sanction of capital work to vice-chancellors of universities is one such measure,” said Sisodia.

Terming the move as a major reform for ensuring the autonomy of universities funded by Delhi government, the minister asked the department to ensure immediate implementation of this delegation of financial powers.