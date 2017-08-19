Woman, daughter found dead in stationary train in Delhi

A 55-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter were found dead on Friday in two adjacent coaches of the Mahananda Express train that had been stationed between Old Delhi and Shahdara railway stations for the last few days.

Police said that the circumstances in which the mother-daughter duo was found dead suggested they were murdered. Since foam was emanating from the mouth of one of the women, police suspect they were poisoned.

“The women were neither sexually assaulted, nor were they robbed. The suspected murders appear to be the handiwork of someone known to them,” said Parwaiz Ahmed, DCP (Railways). No breakthrough in the case was made until Saturday, Ahmed said.

The older woman, Mayadevi, was a widow and lived with her married daughter, Neeru, at the latter’s house. Neeru’s husband is a truck driver.

“We have been informed by Neeru’s in-laws that the mother and daughter were mentally disturbed and would often leave their house together without informing anyone and return in a day or two. But we need to verify it,” said the DCP.

The two women again disappeared from their home on Wednesday. Neeru’s husband had approached the local police in his home town with a missing complaint on Friday when the duo did not return.

In Delhi, meanwhile, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted the two bodies in the stationary Sikkim Mahananda Express train on Friday afternoon. The train had been stationed around three kilometres from Shahdara railway station for the past few days as it was cancelled due to floods in parts that fall on its route.

“An RPF personnel who was patrolling the route entered S-3 coach to find a woman lying dead on a seat. Soon, he came across another woman in S-4 coach,” said a police officer, adding the doors of the compartments were open.

He immediately alerted his superiors after which police were informed. The women were checked and documents in their possession revealed their identities. Police said the women seemed to have died around 24 hours before their bodies were recovered.

The women were moved to a hospital and their family members were informed. Their post-mortems will be conducted on Sunday in the presence of their families. The autopsy reports will shed more light on how they died and whether there is any possibility of their deaths being suicides, police said.

The police have begun questioning the women’s family members and are finding out about possible enmities or property disputes they could be involved in.