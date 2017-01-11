Delhi Police find mortuary of stolen luxury cars in Meerut godown

Investigation into thefts of luxury cars from posh south Delhi localities led Delhi Police to a mortuary of stolen vehicles in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The spot, near the MM School in Lisari Gate area of Meerut, had metallic frames and other body parts of the cars. The police said the gang of vehicle thieves used to drive the stolen cars to Meerut and dismantle them there. The car parts were sold in Lucknow, Meerut and other UP cities. The metal frames were dumped at the spot.

The police have arrested four members of the gang who explained their modus operandi to the police. They confessed that selling a stolen car was a risky affair and it could be traced easily. Therefore, they used to dismantle the car, took out costly spares and sell them off, leaving no trace of the vehicle.

Read: In 2 years, Delhi cops cracked just 8% vehicle thefts, 15% burglaries

Police said Dilawar Singh, 54, Mohammad Salman, 27, Mohammad Mehtab,25, and Mohammad Aftab, 23, have been involved in over 25 cases of vehicle theft.

With their arrest the police claimed to have solved 15 cases of theft. Seven stolen cars, one stolen motor cycle, body of a stolen Fortuner and Scorpio SUVs and tools were recovered from their possession of the gang members.

Explaining how the gang was busted, DCP (South) Ishwar Singh said, “We had formed a special team to gather information about the auto lifters active in south Delhi. During surveillance the team spotted three men in a stolen Swift car, with a fake registration plate. The men were apprehended.”

“They told the police that they had been involved in theft of 25 luxury cars. They said they used to disposed of the cars in a godown at Kaveri Colony, near Meerut Bypass. The godown belonged to one, Tahir. The police raided the godown seized and one stolen Honda City Car and spares of a Fortuner, Scorpio and other cars from there,” Singh said.

The gang told the police that two members used to observe the area on a motor cycle and others followed them in stolen car to identify the target vehicle. They used to steal cars late night from posh colonies in south Delhi. They also carried tools, ECM (electronic car module) and lock sets of the luxury cars with them. “After committing the theft they used to dismantle the parts of the stolen car and sell them in the scrap market in Meerut,” Singh said.