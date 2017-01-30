Indigo airlines claims its Twitter account hacked by person in Texas, US; police registers case

The police lodged an FIR against an unknown person for hacking the Twitter account of Indigo airlines. The company has claimed that the account was hacked from an Android device located at a suburban city, Keller, in Texas, USA.

The account @indiGo6E being operated by the company InterGlobe Aviation Limited since 2013 was hacked on January 26. On a formal complaint, the police at DLF Phase-1 police station field an FIR under the IT Act on Sunday.

In the police complaint, Vikram Chona, company’s vice president for corporate affairs, said that the Twitter account is operated by the company’s social media team from its office in Global Business Park, MG Road.

On January 26, the account was hacked and a tweet with profanity was published from the handle at 8.32pm. A copy of the said tweet was attached with the complaint.

The company received an email from Twitter confirming that there has been a login into the account from an Android device located at Keller in Texas, USA, the complaint by Chona mentioned. The social media team immediately deleted the tweets containing profanity from its account.

“However, the Twitter users had taken screenshots and retweeted the message several times causing loss and damage to the IndiGo brand and reputation,” the complaint stated.

The company sought action against the culprit suspecting that such actions could be used to destroy valuable evidence including documentary and electronic evidence.

Inspector Devender Singh, investigating officer and SHO DLF Phase-1 police station, said the matter has been referred to the cyber crime cell for further probe. He said the information and technology related matters are probed by the cyber crime cell as the cell has experts in the field.

An official at the cell said that they have demanded the details of the login from Twitter.