IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vizag strays on runway due to fog, accident averted

An accident was averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning after an IndiGo flight missed the runway’s centreline because of low visibility due to fog.

The plane bound for Vizag was stranded on the runway for 50 minutes during which flight operations remained affected for an hour.

According to airport officials, IndiGo’s 6e 719 flight was taxiing from taxiway C to runway 28 for departure when it missed the runway centreline and found itself taxiing towards taxiway W where a Jet Airways B737 aircraft was already stationed. The visibility on the runway was 125 meters at Delhi airport.

Sources said that Delhi airport runway 28 was not operational between 5.45 am and 6.35 am leading to at least 25 flights getting delayed. Several others were diverted.

“The Air Traffic Controller advised 6e 719 to stop. It stopped with adequate separation from Jet Airways but was unable to turn to line up. Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and aircraft , the captain in command took the decision to switch off the engines and pushed back to line up on runway 28, while following ATC instructions all time,” said an Indigo spokesperson.

Aircraft finally departed with a delay of around 50 minutes.

Delhi airport has three runways - 27, 28 and 29. When the visibility dips during fog, runway 28 is used as the primary runway as it is equipped with instrument landing system, which allows planes to operate even in low visibility.

“Safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was not compromised at any time. IndiGo has voluntarily informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The matter is being investigated by IndiGo safety department and the regulator,” the spokesperson added.