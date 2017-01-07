Sanitation workers refuse to call off strike in Delhi

Sanitation workers refused to call off their strike on Saturday despite efforts by the authorities to assuage their concerns, forcing the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to deploy private operators to clear rising piles of garbage.

The Delhi Government’s on Saturday announced the release of funds to the East corporation to pay pending salaries but workers said all their demands would have to be met.

Satyendar Jain, health minister, said, “We are concerned about the sanitation workers and will soon release funds to corporation but only for paying pending salaries.”

Workers demand pending salaries for three months, arrears (from the date of regularisation of employees) and cashless medical insurance.

“We have to hit the roads after every three months just to get our salaries. The state government and municipal corporation are fooling us and we don’t want the situation to be repeated. We will not give up this time unless all our demands are met,” said DP Chandel, president, Rastriya Safai Majdoor Congress.

The civic body deployed 43 trucks from Saturday evening to clear garbage in the Shahdara north and south zones.

“The action was taken as per the Delhi High Court orders in June 2015. The court had directed the commissioner of police to constitute specific task forces for each ward in East Delhi, headed by a police officer not below the rank of sub inspector, to oversee the process of removing garbage,” said a senior EDMC official.

The EDMC wrote to the deputy commissioners of police, North East and Shahdara districts, to provide police back-up to the private cleaners in case of any trouble.

But the workers are not happy with the corporation’s decision. “We always welcome the high court’s decision but this is not the solution to existing problem,” said Sanjay Gehlot, president of President of Swatantra Mazdoor Vikas Sanyukt Morcha.

“We will ask workers to allow the private trucks to operate but who will sweep the internal lanes, collect garbage from roadsides and drains?” he asked.

The Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis demanded an explanation from the EDMC on the salary issue .

“As per the high court’s direction, MCD should release salaries of MCD safai karamcharis by the seventh of each month. Why are they are delaying? It is an act of criminal negligence and contempt of court. They should make their financial statement public ,” said Santlal Chawria, chairman of the commission.

EDMC commissioner Mohanjeet Singh met sanitation workers in the afternoon but the meeting ended without any conclusion.

“The commissioner was sympathetic to our problems. But I can’t run my house expenses with sympathies. He said a file on the salary issue has been sent to the state government but it is yet to be approved,” said Gehlot.

Meanwhile, workers plan to gherao other MLAs on Monday morning and dumped garbage in their complexes.