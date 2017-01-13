YouTube ‘kissing prankster’ arrested by Delhi Police

Police have arrested the youth, who had posted a prank video in which he was seen randomly kissing girls and running away, and his associate on charges of molestation and distributing obscene material following outrage over the clip.

A case was registered last week against Sumit Verma under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act.

Verma and his associate Satyajeet, who filmed the video, were arrested from Gurgaon by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch unit, police said.

The purported video was taken down following criticism on social media but the video had come under the scanner of Delhi Police.

Verma, whose YouTube channel goes by the title ‘The Crazy Sumit’, is active on the social media platform since 2015 and posts prank videos. He has over 1.5 lakh subscribers.

After the backlash on the “kissing and running” video, he had issued an apology through another video which was also taken down.