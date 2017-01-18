YouTube ‘kissing prankster’ Sumit faces police again, girls say he’s their friend

Delhi Police officials are planning to question YouTuber Sumit Kumar Singh also known as Crazy Sumit and his associate Satyajeet Kadyan once again after the two girls seen in their “prank” video claimed that they were unaware that the video would be uploaded on the Internet.

The girls, one from Gurgaon and the other from Delhi, were questioned on Tuesday at their respective homes by crime branch officials in connection with the molestation case registered after the Youtube video surfaced early this month. Police said the girls admitted that they knew about the prank video but claimed that Sumit and Kadyan had not told them that the video would later be uploaded on YouTube for monetary gain.

Senior crime branch officials said that they are now taking legal advice to find out options available under law with which they can take action against Sumit and Kadyan.

“Sumit and Kadyan had told us that the girls were their friends and the video was made with their consent. They had also claimed that the girls knew that it was a prank video which will be later uploaded on Youtube,” said a senior officer.

“But now that the statements of the girls contradict the claims made by the two men, we want to question them again. If needed, all four of them will be questioned together and confronted with each other’s statement,” the officer added.

The family members of the girls had earlier visited the crime branch office at Kamla Market and were told the statements of the two girls needs to be recorded. A police team later visited their homes for the purpose.

Sumit, who runs the YouTube channel in the name of “Crazy Sumit”, and Kadyan were apprehend last week from Gurugaon in connection with the video where the former could be seen randomly kissing girls and running away.

A case was registered against Sumit under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act following outrage over the clip.