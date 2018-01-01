Bold hues to smart snuggles: Here’s how to stay fashionably warm this winter

After a rather warm December, the New Year has finally brought in cold weather. The mercury has officially dropped, which means it’s time to warm up to cozy winter wear. And what’s winter wear without some trusty knits?

This winter, it’s all about versatility, utility and style. The new season sweaters embody all that and more. Here’s how to look sharp this season:

*Graphic content: Skip playing it safe; it doesn’t take much to wear your attitude on your sleeves, especially when you have graphic knitwear at your disposal. From eye-catchy slogans to ultra-intricate patterns, pick knits that strike your fancy and stay fashionably warm.

*Paint the town: Welcome the big, bold stripes in bright hues! They are sure to liven up those gloomy mornings, and add that much-needed freshness to break your love for dark and earthy (also to mention - overdone) winter shades.

Remember to layer up with accessories such as mufflers or beanies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* Shape of you: Pull over these smart snuggles in geometric shapes and patterns. Certainly a break from the monotonous monotones, these styles add a much artistic vibe to your winter moods. If a casual and offbeat style is your go-to, then this one’s for you.

Dos & Don’ts:

* Keep it simple: The fundamental rule to ace your winter look with knits.

* Go for basic bottom wear, preferably in neutral hues to bring out a pleasant contrast.

* Corduroy has made a successful comeback this season, so go ahead and give it a shot.

* Remember to layer up with accessories such as mufflers or beanies, it’s winter after all!

– Inputs from Sanhita Dasgupta, Myntra fashion stylist.

