Manushi Chhillar’s daily diet revealed: Here’s how to be as fit as the new Miss World

Do you turn green with envy when you see Miss India’s hourglass figure? Here’s a diet chart and workout regime that you could follow to attain that perfect figure.

Arushi Verma, Co-founder, FITPASS, and celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who is the fitness guru of Miss India World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, suggest how to have a fit body:

*Don’t skip breakfast: Skipping breakfast increases hunger pangs by the end of the day.

*Eat regular meals and use smaller plates: Eating regular meals helps to reduce the temptation to snack on food high in fat and sugar.

*Avoid sugar, especially refined sugar.

Here’s a sample menu to help you out

For an over-all body warm-up, core twisting is the most effective exercise to lengthen, strengthen, detox and tone your entire body. (Manushi Chhillar Instagram)

*Early morning: Water two to three glasses (warm with or without lemon squeezed)

*Breakfast: Plain/unflavoured yogurt with oatmeal or wheat flakes and fresh fruits and seeds or two to three egg whites with avocado, carrot, beets and sweet potato.

*Mid-meal: Coconut water followed by fruits.

*Lunch: Quinoa/rice/chapati with a bowl of vegetables and shredded chicken/lentils.

*Evening: Unsalted nuts followed by fruit or banana and fig smoothie.

*Dinner: Chicken/fish (grilled/roasted) with sautéed vegetables (broccoli/carrots/beans/mushrooms/beets).

Many models have to travel and, hence, are forced to eat out. While travelling, make healthy diet choices. Order foods such as grilled chicken or fish and avoid having a creamy sauce along with it. Instead of a main course, opt for an appetiser. Always order a salad along with your meal, but choose only low fat dressings.

*Practise yoga regularly: Yoga is a great form of exercise to maintain correct body posture and keep muscles toned. Apart from providing a slim figure, yoga is also beneficial for increasing flexibility and core strength of your body.

*Twisting: For an over-all body warm-up, core twisting is the most effective exercise to lengthen, strengthen, detox and tone your entire body. Being an effective cardio workout, core twisting also helps to eliminate pain, inflammation and internal scar tissue formation.

*Squats: This is one exercise which should be part of everyone’s workout routine – regardless of age, gender or fitness goals. They’re not just for legs; they benefit the whole body in a multitude of ways. Apart from toning and maintaining thigh and bottom muscles, squats also help in increasing entire body strength and muscle, improving circulation, getting rid of cellulite etc.

*Run or just dance: The best way to de-stress your body is to go for a run or just start dancing to your favourite tunes.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more