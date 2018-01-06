This winter, fight dry skin by using natural moisturisers and face masks

Dry skin is common in winter. Invest in natural moisturisers made from papaya and lemon or try a honey and coconut mask, suggest experts. Partap Chauhan, Director at Jiva Ayurveda, and Megha Sabhlok, Brand Director of Just Herbs, have some tips:

*Hibiscus, honey and coconut oil anti-ageing mask: Hibiscus flower (gudhal) contains natural alpha-hydroxy Acids (AHA) which makes the skin fresh and improves flexibility, which is why it is sometimes referred to as the botox plant.

Boil a hibiscus flower in two cups of water until about half a cup remains. Now, add honey and coconut oil to the mixture and apply on face and neck. Wash off with lukewarm water after 10-15 minutes. This mixture is a great moisturiser and exfoliator which leaves your skin supple, fresh and bright.

* Indulge in a facial massage: It is important to get a facial massage once every two to three days to make sure that the facial muscles get an improved circulation. Make sure you massage your face with a moisturiser or face cream well in circular strokes.

Make sure you apply sunscreen everyday. (Shutterstock)

This is helpful for the skin to attain the perfect moisture. Look for a moisturiser or face cream with ingredients like ashwagandha, neem and sandalwood as well as cold-pressed oils like sunflower-seed, almond and aloe vera, as these ingredients can do nourishing wonders to your skin.

* Papaya and lemon moisturiser: Papaya has amazing health and beauty benefits. It is loaded with vitamins A, C, E and K, all of which make your skin really soft and supple. It is also a good source of antioxidants. Also, it has a buttery consistency which makes it easy to use.

Mash a ripe papaya and squeeze the juice of half a lemon in it and mix well. Apply this to your face and arms for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water to get glowing and moisturised skin.

* Cleanse regularly: Even during winter, it is important to unclog the pores and remove the soil accumulated on the face. Most of us are afraid of the moisture loss problem that aggravates each time we wash our face. Make sure to pick the right face wash for winters, which not only unclogs the pores but also hydrates the skin.

* Get rid of winter sun-tan: It is very important to use a face pack perfect enough to remove the sun tan and one which also provides you with the appropriate moisture that gets lost due to the chilly wind blowing across the face, avoiding dullness and dryness. An anti-tan rose face pack can be a good option for this.

* Orange-yogurt peel off mask: To half a cup of yogurt add two tablespoons fresh orange juice and make a fine paste. Use this as a mask on your face, neck and arms for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. This has a mild bleaching effect which will peel off dead cells, dirt and sebum giving you a radiant skin.

Orange juice also tones your skin and removes blemishes. After applying these masks apply a gentle cream. A skin toner and saffron cream tones the skin and brightens your complexion.

* Do not step out without a sunscreen: Try using a sunscreen that has aloe vera in it as aloe vera replenishes the lost moisture to restore the skin’s natural moisturising factor and controls sun-induced hyper-pigmentation in the form of freckles, thus maintaining the skin’s natural complexion.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more