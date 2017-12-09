Live, ISL, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, live score: Goa eye third win

FC Goa will look to get their second consecutive win in the Indian Super League 2017-18 when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatora Stadium in Margao, Goa. Segio Lobera’s men have won two out of their three first games and have looked fluid in attack but have also conceded seven goals. In contrast, Kerala Blasters FC have registered three consecutive draws on the trot. Rene Meulensteen’s side will now look to find their scoring touch and register their first win of the campaign against a side that love to score. Get live football score of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC here. (FULL ISL COVERAGE) (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

