Real Madrid’s social media accounts hacked, video of Lionel Messi goal posted

OurMine – a security hacker group – has claimed responsibility for hacking Real Madrid’s social media accounts, from which videos of a Lionel Messi goal from last season’s El Clasico were posted

football Updated: Aug 26, 2017 11:15 IST
Omnisport
A video of Lionel Messi’s goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid from last season’s La Liga clash at Santiago Bernabeu was attached to the posts.
A video of Lionel Messi's goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid from last season's La Liga clash at Santiago Bernabeu was attached to the posts.(VI-Images via Getty Images)

Real Madrid became the latest victim of online hacking after their social media accounts were hacked following a tweet and Facebook post welcoming Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the Spanish and European champions.

Bitter rivals Barcelona were the first to be targeted when a bizarrely timed tweet in the early hours of Wednesday morning announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca later confirmed they were hacked, and Madrid also fell victim on Saturday as the time approached 07:00 in the Spanish capital, with a tweet and Facebook post reading “Welcome Messi”.

The post included a video of Messi scoring the winning goal in Barcelona’s dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

The hackers trolled Real Madrid with a video of Lionel Messi’s goal from last year’s El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu. (Twitter screenshot)
A group named ‘OurMine’ claimed responsibility for the hack. (Twitter screeshot)

OurMine – a security hacker group – claimed responsibility following a series of tweets and Facebook posts via the LaLiga club’s social media accounts.

A tweet read: “OurMine Team here, Internet security is s*** and we proved that. Ourmine.org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona*”

That was followed by: “Let’s make #RealMadridHack Trending.”

