Huda starts acquiring land to connect SPR with Delhi-Gurgaon eway

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) has finally started taking possession of several pockets of land in sector 75, 76 and 77 to establish a master sector that will also connect Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with Delhi-Gurgaon expressway beyond the Kherki Daula toll plaza. The urban authority said it has also initiated the detailed project report for the road, which will not only provide access to the sector but also decongest the SPR and expressway.

The stretch will begin from SPR, running along Sector 75A and Sector 76 and crossing sectors 75 and 76 to reach NH-8. The road will go towards Shikohpur village, turning right prior to it and joining NH-8, opposite Sector 83.

The authority has written to its headquarter for expediting the payment of compensation to land owners in Kherki Majra and Dhankot for acquiring the 41 acres of land, which is needed to establish the sector, including dividing roads in newly developed sectors 102/102A, 103, 106 and 99.

“The process of demarcation has started and the land that is needed to build this road is being acquired. A detailed project report will be prepared soon and work will begin soon after,” said Shweta Sharma, executive engineer, Huda. The authority wants to build this road at the earliest as it will help in decongesting the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Commuters on SPR can take a detour to this stretch to reach the highway by avoiding the busy Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Yashpal Yadav, the Huda administrator, said the authority plans to complete the road in next six months, besides other sector roads in new Gurgaon. “Steps are being taken simultaneously to ensure the roads become a reality and don’t get stuck in legal issues,” he said.

Huda is also planning to construct the master sector roads in sectors 83 and 84. Pockets of land that were encroached in this area were cleared in a joint drive on Thursday.