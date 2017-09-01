An HD copy of Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard leaked online, mere days after release

Eight days after its theatrical release, the Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson action comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, has been leaked online. A pristine, 1080p version of the film, which has been topping the US box office for two weeks, was leaked on piracy websites on Thursday.

The leak took even seasoned pirates by surprise - it’s rare for a film to be leaked this quickly, that too in HD quality. Some posted comments alongside the links. ““OK, this was nothing short of perfection. 8 days post theatrical release… perfect 1080p clarity… no hardcoded subs… English translation AND full English subs… 5.1 audio. Does it get any better?” one person said, according to a TorrentFreak report.

“August 18 was the premiere, how did you do this magic?” another person asked.

According to the same report, the pirated copies were tagged ‘Web-DL’ which suggests the movie was ripped from an online source. Since the film hasn’t even been released theatrically in several countries - Germany, Australia, China, among others - the most likely candidate is Netflix Japan, where the movie is currently streaming. The leaked film opens with the Netflix logo, reinforcing this theory.

The film has made $65 million in its two weeks at the box office against a $30 million budget. It remains to be seen if the leak impacts its run.

