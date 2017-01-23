Anupam Kher’s new Hollywood movie The Big Sick sells for Rs 81 crore at Sundance

Amazon Studios has nabbed the US rights to the film The Big Sick, which co-stars Anupam Kher, and is led by Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano, for $12 million (Rs 81 crore).

The Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy is the first big one on the ground at the 2017 Sundance film festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Finished shooting of my 500th film. Thank you entire unit of #TheBigSick.:) #NewYork #PureJoy A photo posted by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jun 17, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

The movie made its world premiere at the Premieres section of the festival.

The story is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V Gordon (The Carmichael Show) and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who wrote the script together.

Zoe Kazan (L) and Kumail Nanjiana star in The Big Sick.

In addition to navigating their cultures’ clashing, the couple also endured a life-changing twist when Emily contracted a mysterious illness.

Kher expressed his excitement over the deal by tweeting, “And the Big and Better News for our film @TheBigSickMovie continues.”

#TheBigSickMovie is both proud and honored to now be a part of the @amazon family. https://t.co/jJGyfIxzEl via @thr — The Big Sick (@TheBigSickMovie) January 22, 2017

