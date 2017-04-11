Brad Pitt’s new movie will be the ‘most realistic depiction of space travel’ ever

Actor Brad Pitt is set to star in James Gray’s science-fiction film Ad Astra, director James Gray confirmed.

In the movie, the 53-year-old star will play the role of a ‘slightly autistic’ space engineer, who makes a journey through the solar system, reported AceShowbiz.

Gray broke the news in his recent interview with Collider and added that they would start shooting in July this year.

Director of the movie James Gray (2nd R), producers Brad Pitt (R) and Dale Armin Johnson (L) and cast member Charlie Hunnam pose at the premiere of the movie The Lost City of Z in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

“Yes, yes, and yes,” Gray said when asked whether Pitt would have a starring role in Ad Astra.

“I’m terrified by it. The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements. What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us’.”

He continued, “It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about travelling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious... It starts shooting July 17th, so not too far away. I’m filled with terror, but that’s fine.”

Pitt is the executive producer of Gray’s new film The Lost City of Z.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more