Emma Stone rejects teen’s La La Land style promposal with the sweetest letter

Emma Stone had to reject an Arizona teen’s proposal to join him at his prom due to prior work commitments but she did it in the sweetest way possible.

hollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2017 17:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Emma Stone

Too bad, he will only have to make do with being famous all around the world.(YouTube)

Emma Stone has apologised to a fan, who earlier requested her to join him for a prom proposal inspired by her movie La La Land. She says she wont be able to make it due to prior work commitment.

Jacob Staudenmaier earlier made a musical video and posted it over social media while requesting Stone to join him for a prom night.

The student brought the letter he got from Stone on TV show Good Morning America.

“I have the letter right here,” Staudenmaier said.

Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La La Land. (REUTERS)

He then read Stone’s statement: “Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received. I can’t tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.

“I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. Thank You. P.S. I do see (Ryan) Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

Staudenmaier is a 17-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. He rewrote the lyrics to La La Land musical opener Another Day Of Sun for the prom proposal.

