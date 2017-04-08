Emma Stone rejects teen’s La La Land style promposal with the sweetest letter

Emma Stone has apologised to a fan, who earlier requested her to join him for a prom proposal inspired by her movie La La Land. She says she wont be able to make it due to prior work commitment.
Jacob Staudenmaier earlier made a musical video and posted it over social media while requesting Stone to join him for a prom night.
The student brought the letter he got from Stone on TV show Good Morning America.
“I have the letter right here,” Staudenmaier said.
He then read Stone’s statement: “Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received. I can’t tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.
“I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. Thank You. P.S. I do see (Ryan) Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”
Staudenmaier is a 17-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. He rewrote the lyrics to La La Land musical opener Another Day Of Sun for the prom proposal.
