Fast and Furious 8: Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson’s film races to number 1 at Indian BO

Fast and Furious 8, or the Fate of the Furious, as it is known in multiple territories, has opened strong in India. The Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson action sequel, the eighth in the Fast and Furious series which began in 2001, made Rs 8 crore on its opening day.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh , the film opened to Rs 8.5 crore on Wednesday, despite the first shows beginning at around 3:30 pm.

#Furious8 takes a flying start, despite previews starting from 3.30 pm onwards. Wed ₹ 8.50 cr [Gross BO]. India biz. #TheFateOfTheFurious — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2017

The film has been released in approximately 1600 screens across the country, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The previous installment in the series, 2015’s Furious 7, opened in approximately 1000 more screens and made $24 million (154 crore) in its theatrical run in India. It is currently the second-highest grossing international film of all time, following The Jungle Book.

It opened Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in 8 countries, earning $17.9 million (including previews from 12 countries). It set the record for the biggest opening day of 2017 in every territory it has been released at, the biggest opening day of all time in Egypt and Indonesia as well as the biggest opening in the franchise in Belgium, Egypt, Indonesia and Korea. Moreover, it recorded the biggest paid previews of all time in Malaysia, Singapore, Venezuela and Vietnam.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, seated left, and Nathalie Emmanuel, seated right, and Tyrese Gibson, standing from left, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez in The Fate of the Furious. (AP)

The film will open in 64 territories on April 14, and is expected to make more than $400 million worldwide in its first weekend.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more