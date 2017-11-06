Hollywood Film Awards: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet kick of awards season. List of winners here

The award season has officially begun. The 21st edition of annual Hollywood Film Awards was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and featured some of the biggest names of the cinema industry.

Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal took the top honours for acting at the star-studded event, while veteran Gary Oldman took the Hollywood Career Achievement Award for his contribution to the film industry.

“I began my career almost forty years ago, and at every juncture, some significant person or turn of fate pushed me along. I’ve had great fortune in my career and I feel every ounce of that privilege,” said Oldman.

The cast of the indie comedy, I, Tonya about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal, also took the stage to accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Television host James Corden came back to host the award show for his third consecutive year.

Here’s the full list of honorees at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards:

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman

Honoree Jake Gyllenhaal accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for 'Stronger' onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (AFP)

Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana

Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, Wonder Wheel

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J Blige, Mudbound

New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father

Honorees Angelina Jolie (L) and Loung Ung, recipients of the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for 'First They Killed My Father,' pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (AFP)

Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, Stand Up for Something from Marshall soundtrack

Hollywood Animation Award: Coco

Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean Diddy Combs, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist

Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul

Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War for the Planet of the Apes

Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

