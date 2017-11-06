Hollywood Film Awards: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet kick of awards season. List of winners here
The award season has officially begun. The 21st edition of annual Hollywood Film Awards was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and featured some of the biggest names of the cinema industry.hollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2017 16:52 IST
Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal took the top honours for acting at the star-studded event, while veteran Gary Oldman took the Hollywood Career Achievement Award for his contribution to the film industry.
“I began my career almost forty years ago, and at every juncture, some significant person or turn of fate pushed me along. I’ve had great fortune in my career and I feel every ounce of that privilege,” said Oldman.
The cast of the indie comedy, I, Tonya about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal, also took the stage to accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award.
Television host James Corden came back to host the award show for his third consecutive year.
Here’s the full list of honorees at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards:
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman
Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana
Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, Wonder Wheel
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J Blige, Mudbound
New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound
Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father
Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, Stand Up for Something from Marshall soundtrack
Hollywood Animation Award: Coco
Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour
Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean Diddy Combs, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul
Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War for the Planet of the Apes
Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049
