Hugh Jackman was offered James Bond before Daniel Craig. Here’s why he said ‘no’

People protested a blonde James Bond when Daniel Craig was cast, but imagine their reaction had the producers chosen an Australian - especially after the franchise’s troubled history with Aussies. Hugh Jackman in a recent interview to Variety said that he was considered for the part after Pierce Brosnan’s tenure, but felt the scripts were too ‘unbelievable’.

“I was about to do X-Men 2 and a call came from my agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Jackman said. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

Which is exactly the route they took with the Craig series - but Jackman was told that he would not have a say in the series’ stories. He simply wasn’t a big enough star back then, despite having landed the role of a lifetime with Wolverine. In fact, he was concerned about making time for passion projects with two large franchises under his bag.

He said he was “worried that between Bond and X-Men, (he’d) never have time to do different things.”

Jackman doesn’t have any regrets, though. “I always tried to do different things,” he said. “But there was a time between X-Men 3 and the first Wolverine movie when I could see the roles getting smaller. People wanted me to play that kind of hero part exclusively. It felt a little bit claustrophobic.”

Craig went on to star in four Bond films, with a fifth and final movie expected in 2019. Jackman won critical and commercial acclaim with his final outing as Logan. He will next be seen in The Greatest Showman, expected to arrive in time for awards season this year.

