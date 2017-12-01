Irrfan Khan’s Hollywood film, Puzzle, to premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Riding high on back-to-back success of his films, Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle, Irrfan Khan is now gearing up for the world premiere of his next Hollywood venture - Puzzle.

Irrfan teams up with Marc Turtletaub, (who won the Academy Award for Best Film for Little Miss Sunshine) for Puzzle. The Sundance Film Festival 2018 is all set to host the world premiere of the film.

Confirming the development, Irrfan said in a press statement, “I am excited about the world premiere. This film is very close to my heart. When I read the script I knew there is something really unusual and beautiful about the story and the characters. It is a story of a woman named Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother, who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. I am playing her new world. I have been grateful for them amazing opportunities that has come my way, but I really wanted to break away from the studio films for a bit and do something more intimate. I am glad that I took this chance.”

Directed by Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman, Puzzle features Irrfan Khan, Kelly Macdonald, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv HewsonAgnes in lead roles.

The movie is about a suburban mother who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. The 2018 Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 18 to 28.

The film screenings will take place in Utah’s Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort.

