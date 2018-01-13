James Franco, accused of sexual harassment, wrote detailed accounts of ‘having lots of sex’ with ‘young girls’ in book

Actor James Franco, who has been accused of sexually exploitative behaviour by five women in a report published by the Los Angeles Times earlier this week, wrote detailed accounts of ‘having lots of sex’ with ‘young girls’ in a semi-autobiographical book.

Franco has issued denials regarding the accusations. In separate appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor said that the claims were inaccurate but that he is willing to continue the conversation. “I think, well, the ones I read were not accurate. But one of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had,” he said.

His 2013 novel, Actors Anonymous, according to People is about “experiences in dealing with existence, modern society and identity, in order to find suitable ways of acting and being in the world.” Passages from the book have been circulating on social media following the allegations made against the actor, which first appeared after his win at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice awards for his new film, The Disaster Artist.

From James Franco’s book Actors Anonymous pic.twitter.com/YSMNauQbxf — Mary Sollosi (@missollosi) January 10, 2018

In one chapter, Franco writes, “I had lots of sex. Lots. Most actors seem to do it, capitalize on their celebrity appeal.”

“I had something going on with most of my female co-stars and worked up a routine so that I could see someone every night,” he continues.

While promoting his film 127 Hours in Toronto, Franco wrote about a fling he had and how the relationship continued later. “In the intervening months she had sent me plenty of photos of her body and especially her a** bent over in a G-string, so when she arrived at my Lower East Side apartment, I was ready and she was ready,” he wrote. “Not only did she allow me to do everything I wanted to her, she let me film it on my phone.”

Franco’s accusers have alleged that the actor exploited them - mostly young aspirants - on the sets of his micro-budget movies and in acting classes he conducted.

According to People, Franco is currently ‘hiding out’.

