Leaked Justice League set photos tease return of everyone’s favourite Wonder Woman

Leaked images from the sets of Justice League suggest that we’ll get more Wonder Woman than originally anticipated.

BatmanNotes.com published several images from the UK sets of the superhero tentpole movie, where reshoots are taking place ahead of its November release.

#JusticeLeague is currently filming @ Cardington Sheds in #Bedfordshire, England.



Looking like theres going to be a #WonderWoman flashback pic.twitter.com/1cyGTaWGGL — lee gough 🐝 (@leegough1) June 13, 2017

Some of the images appear to show World War I vehicles and planes, similar to the ones seen in the recent Wonder Woman movie. The trailer for Justice League offered a glimpse at the involvement of the Amazons, and reports suggest Queen Hippolyta (played by Connie Nielsen) and Antiope (Robin Wright) will make an appearance.

It is being reported that Warner Bros, taken somewhat by surprise by the film’s critical and commercial success, decided to include more scenes featuring Gadot’s superhero in Justice League, which will unite her with Batman, Cyborg, The Flash, Aquaman, and Superman.

The reshoots are being directed by Joss Whedon, who took over duties from Zack Snyder following a personal tragedy. Whedon previously directed Avengers, and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron, over at DC’s rival Marvel Studios.

