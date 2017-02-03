One of Angelina Jolie’s ex-husbands is still friends with her. Can you guess?

Actor Jonny Lee Miller has said that he is still friends with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and that he has no hard feelings about their separation.

The 44-year-old British actor got married to Jolie, 41, in March 1996 after they met and fell in love on the set of 1995 movie Hackers. The two separated just 18 months later and got divorced in February 1999.

Although it did not work out for them as a married couple, Lee Miller said he and Jolie have remained pals and still speak.

When asked if he is still in touch with Jolie, he said, “Yeah, we’re still friends.”

However, Lee Miller, who is now married to actor-model Michele Hicks, said it was not a big deal for the world when he and Jolie were together because they both were relatively unknown in their careers at the time.

“There wasn’t one (a big deal), because we were both completely unknown. Angie wasn’t ... it was pre all that.”

After her split from Lee Miller, Jolie tied the knot with Billy Bob Thornton in 2000. They separated in June 2002 and divorced the following year.

Jolie then started dating her Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Brad Pitt, with whom she got married in 2014. They too parted ways last year.

